Mega DSC Notification Likely in November in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant development for the education sector, the school education department has initiated preparations to issue a Mega DSC notification in the first week of November. This move aims to fill 16,347 teaching positions across various categories, with the recruitment process anticipated to be completed within three to four months. Selected candidates will receive immediate training following the recruitment.

To ensure a smooth process and to mitigate any potential legal disputes, the education department is implementing precautionary measures ahead of the notification's release. The results of the recently conducted Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) are set to be announced on November 2, which will play a crucial role in the upcoming recruitment.

The vacancies are categorized as follows Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) 6,371 posts, School Assistants (SA) 7,725 posts, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 1,781 posts, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) 286 posts, Principals 52 posts, Physical Education Teachers (PET) 132 posts