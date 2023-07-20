Minerva Public School triumphs in CISCE's National Pre Subroto Cup 2023, secures place in 62nd

Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) organised a three-day National Pre-Subroto Cup Football Tournament for U14 Boys at the Maharaja's College Ground and Chavara School Ground in Cochin, Kerala. The tournament witnessed fierce competition among talented young footballers representing various regions. The winner, Minerva Public School, will represent CISCE at the upcoming 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament scheduled for September 2023.

10 schools from different regions across India participated in the tournament. Minerva Public School, representing the North India region, emerged as the champion of the CISCE National Pre-Subroto Cup Football Tournament. They showcased their exceptional skills and dedication, securing their place in the prestigious 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament. Hiranandani Foundation School, representing the Maharashtra & Goa region, demonstrated commendable performance, and emerged as the runners-up of the tournament.

As a token of recognition for their dedication and efforts, all participants, coaches, and managers received a CISCE Bag. The winner, Minerva Public School, was awarded a cash reward of INR 50,000/-, while the runners-up, Hiranandani Foundation School, received a cash reward of INR 25,000/-, along with medals and trophies.

The ceremony was graced by CV Papachan, former Indian International Footballer, andmT J Vinod, MLA, Ernakulam, as distinguished guests. Satheevan Balan, former Indian Football Coach, was the guest of honour. Arijit Basu, Deputy Secretary, Finance, and Arnav Kumar Shaw, Games & Sports Manager, were present on behalf of CISCE to witness the event and extend their support to the young footballers.

Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive & Secretary, CISCE said, “The passion and commitment shown by the young footballers at the CISCE National Pre-Subroto Cup are truly inspiring. This tournament not only hones their skills but also instils in them the values of teamwork, discipline, and determination. We commend Minerva Public School and all participating schools for their exceptional performances and wish the finalist all the best for the upcoming tournament.”