Minister for Education A Suresh releases AP Eamcet results 2020

AP Eamcet results 2020: The Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced that 84.78 per cent of the students appeared for the test are qualified in engineering Eamcet.

V Sainath of Vizag first rank in engineering stream.

He also said 91.77 per cent of the students are qualified in agriculture and medicine stream.

Gutti Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali in Guntur first rank in medicine and agriculture stream

Lakshmi Sai Maruti of Tenali secured the second rank.