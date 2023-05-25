Minor change, EAMCET results today at 9.30 am

Hyderabad: A key change has been made in the release of Telangana EAMCET results. As per the earlier schedule, the results were supposed to release on Thursday at 11 am, but due to unavoidable circumstances, the results will now be released at 9.30 am.

After the announcement of the results by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the result will be available on https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ at 9.45 am.

A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and 94.11 percent have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 conducted from May 10 to 14.