  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Minor change, EAMCET results today at 9.30 am

Minor change, EAMCET results today at 9.30 am
x
Highlights

Earlier results were to be released at 11am

Hyderabad: A key change has been made in the release of Telangana EAMCET results. As per the earlier schedule, the results were supposed to release on Thursday at 11 am, but due to unavoidable circumstances, the results will now be released at 9.30 am.

After the announcement of the results by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the result will be available on https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ at 9.45 am.

A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and 94.11 percent have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 conducted from May 10 to 14.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X