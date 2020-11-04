Navodaya Vidyalaya Releases Notification For Admission Into Class 6

Javahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi has released the notification for 6th class admissions. Students who qualify in this examination can avail free education in this school up to Intermediate along with food and hostel facilities for free. The management assures of high standards in teaching methodology.

Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country have announced the admission for the sixth class for the coming academic year (2021-22). There are a total of 661 schools all over the country out of which 15 are there in Andhra Pradesh and 9 in Telangana. Each Navodaya Vidyalaya has 80 seats for 6th class and the students will be selected based on their performance in qualification examination. Students who are presently studying in 5th class need to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) and need to qualify in it for the admission. Students are allowed to take the exam only once.

Check the details here

• 75 per cent of the seats will be filled by students studying in rural areas.

• Students aspiring for a seat in the rural quota must have completed grades 3,4,5 in public schools or other accredited schools located entirely in rural areas.

• The remaining 25 percent will be given to those from other areas.

• One-third of the total seats are reserved for girls.

• SCs have 15, STs 7.5 and OBCs 27 per cent seats. Some seats are allotted to the disabled.

Facilities

• Those who are selected in this exam can study for free from class six to +2 and get accommodation and meals.

• The rest will have to pay Rs 600 per month from the ninth class onwards.

• Higher teaching standards are owned by Navodaya Vidyalayas.

• Education in the mother tongue or regional language can be practiced until the eighth grade. There will be English medium from ninth class.

• CBSE syllabus is taught. Apart from regular studies, students will be also trained for national level entrance exams like NEET and JEE.

Important Dates In The Notification:

Eligibility: 5th class students with academic year 2020-2021.

Age: Those who are born between May 1, 2008 - April 30, 2012.

Last date for online application: December 15, 2020

Exam Date: April 10, 2021

Website: https://navodaya.gov.in

Examination Procedure:

• The exam will be held for a total of 100 marks being (Multiple Choice Questions)

• There will be 80 objective questions in three sections combined.

• Test time 2 hours.

• No negative marks

• Students can take the exam in their mother tongue: Telugu, Hindi, English

Section 1 - Mental Ability:

• It consists of 40 questions

• Time: One hour

• The exam in this section comes with questions on pictures, lines and figures.

• This section consists of 10 parts and further it will have four questions in each part.

• Some of the questions are given by giving the figures and not recognizing what is different in them, giving an incomplete picture or graph and comparing which of the given options is enough to make it complete, giving the order of the pictures / figures and noticing what comes next.

Section 2: Arithmetic

• There are 20 questions in Arithmetic.

• Should be completed within 30 minutes.

• The arithmetic test consists of questions such as numbers, kasagu, gasabha, interest, data, fractions, gains and losses, quadrilaterals, subtractions, multiplications and divisions.

Section 3: Language Test

• The test duration is half an hour.

• Passage in the language test and answer the questions.

• These questions come up to let students know if they understand the passage.

• Under each passage there are four passages of fifteen questions each.