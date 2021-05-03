NEET PG 2021: Govt. postpones the exams for the four months amid surge in Covid cases

NEET PG 2021: With the rapid increase of coronavirus cases across the country due to the outbreak of the second wave, several education boards have postponed the academic and entrance examinations as part of measures. The state governments have also postponed the class 10,12 exams. In the same lines, the NEET PG exam 2021 was postponed for next four months in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases. The PMO has issued orders to this effect.

"We are postponing the NEET PG exam for four months and will conduct the exam after August 31 this year; students will be given a period of one month after announcing the exam date," the orders of prime minister office said.

The PMO office has also opined in the oderes that the postponement of exams will make the medical graduates available for the covid-19 duty to contain the dreadful virus.

Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on 18th April and the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had made an announcement in April over the postponement of the NEET PG exam. Now, the centre has decided to postpone the exams for next 4 months.