NEET UG 2025 results announced, check the link here
The much-anticipated results of the NEET (UG) 2025 examination have been officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Conducted on May 4, the exam is a crucial step for students seeking admission to medical courses across the country.
The announcement came on Saturday, following the release of the preliminary answer key and the processing of objections raised by candidates.
To access their scorecards, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth.
How To Check Results
1. Visit the official website of NEET 2025 - neet.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the link for NEET 2025 Scorecard Download
3. Enter the required details: NEET 2025 Application Number, Date of Birth, and Email Address or Mobile Number along with the Security Pin
4. Click on Submit
5. The NEET 2025 scorecard will be displayed
6. Download and print the NEET scorecard for future reference