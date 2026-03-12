New dual engineering degrees for Indian students

New Delhi: Monash University and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, have established a dual degree partnership that will allow Indian engineering students to study across India and Australia.

Beginning in August 2026, eligible Bachelor of Technology students at MIT will be able to begin their studies in India and transfer to Monash University in Australia for the final two years of their program. Upon completion, graduates will receive two degrees—one from MIT and one from Monash.

The dual degree will be available in software engineering and chemical engineering. Students will complete the initial portion of their studies at MIT and, if academic requirements are met, transfer to Monash with credit for subjects already completed. Up to 60 students per year will be able to transfer to Monash through the program.

In the chemical engineering pathway, students will undertake advanced coursework focused on industrial process design and optimisation. Areas of study will include process control, reaction engineering, process design and particle technology, alongside major design and project-based units.

Students in the software engineering pathway will study subjects related to secure and scalable digital systems, including software security, operating systems, cloud computing, and software architecture. The program will also include learning in artificial intelligence–assisted software development and the design of AI-enabled systems.

The dual degree arrangement has been formalised through an agreement between Monash University and Manipal Institute of Technology outlining the academic structure, credit transfer arrangements and responsibilities of both institutions in supporting students across the program.

Students transferring to Australia will be required to meet Monash admission requirements and Australian student visa eligibility criteria.