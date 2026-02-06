New IB-focused school campus backed by global education partnership launched

Hyderabad: Sagebrook International School officially inaugurated its new campus in West Hyderabad on Friday, marking the beginning of a long-term academic collaboration with the prestigious Whitgift School, United Kingdom. The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior leadership from Whitgift School, underscoring the global partnership aimed at curriculum co-design, faculty development, and international academic pathways.

The Whitgift delegation included Headmaster Toby Seth, Director of International Education John Chisholm, and Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School at Sagebrook International. Speaking at the event, Seth highlighted the shared vision behind the collaboration, noting that the new campus reflects a strong commitment to purposeful, values-based education and future-ready learning environments.

Designed according to international benchmarks, the Sagebrook campus emphasizes sustainability, student well-being, and inclusive learning. The infrastructure incorporates modular open-plan classrooms, biophilic design, energy-efficient lighting, recycled and low-emission materials, and neurodiverse-friendly layouts aimed at creating a safe and adaptable academic environment.

Praveen Raju, Founder of Suchitra Academy and Founding Partner of Sagebrook International, said the institution was envisioned as a centre that combines global educational excellence with strong ethical and community-driven values. He noted that the partnership with Whitgift School strengthens Sagebrook’s commitment to building a world-class learning ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the school’s academic philosophy, Head of School Zoë L. Hauser said Sagebrook’s curriculum integrates elements from the IB Primary Years Programme, Montessori, and Reggio Emilia approaches, focusing on inquiry-based and experiential learning that encourages curiosity, creativity, and real-world engagement.

The school, an upcoming IB PYP candidate institution, will also offer the Beginnings Programme for children from 12 months onward, along with a dedicated parent café and co-working space to foster community interaction. As part of the launch celebrations, Sagebrook will host a citywide experiential event titled “When Why Finds Joy” on February 7, introducing families to its learning philosophy through interactive activities.