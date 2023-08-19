NLU Delhi Calls For AILET 2024 Registration, Launches PhD Degree

The National Law University (NLU) in Delhi is now accepting applications for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 for admission to its BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the 2024-2025 academic year. Additionally, NLU Delhi changed the exam structure for LLM and PhD programmes (2024), and for the first time, PhD degrees in social sciences (2024) were launched. Interested candidates may register at the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, and pay the Rs 3500 application fee. The application cost for SC/ST and people with disabilities (PwD) is Rs. 1,500.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR AILET 2024-

• The deadline for AILET 2024 applications is November 13, 2023.

• The admit cards for the examination will be available on November 20.

• The AILET 2024 will be held on December 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., as per the official timetable.

According to the official notice, the AILET 2024 examination will be conducted in the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

The key difference is that AILET will be held for two hours (120 minutes) instead of the previous 1.5 hours for batch 2024 of all programmes, namely BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD. Furthermore, the entrance exams will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each worth one mark. All 100 MCQs will be drawn from various disciplines of law.

For 2024, NLU Delhi has created a PhD programme in Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics, and English. To be eligible to apply for the new PhD programme, applicants must have bachelor’s and master’s degrees in related social sciences or humanities with 55% marks. The cutoff is 50% for candidates from the SC/ST/OBCs non-creamy layer/Difficulty Abled/Economically Weaker Section.

Reportedly, the PhD entrance exam will be MCQ-based and consist of 100 questions bearing one mark each. 50 MCQs will be on the subject of research methodology. The remaining 50 MCQs for the PhD in Law will be from various areas of law. The remaining 50 MCQs for the PhD in Social Sciences will come from different fields of social sciences. More information on category-wise reservation, seat matrix, and other details relating to online application forms, admit cards, eligibility criteria, and test patterns is available on the official website.