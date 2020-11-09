Notification from APSCHE likely to be issued in three days for admission into degree colleges through online

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to issue notification for admission into degree colleges through online for the academic year 2020-21 within three days.

According to sources in the APSCHE, admission notification will be issued to fill about 2 lakh seats in 151 degree colleges, 125 aided colleges and 1,085 unaided colleges in the State. The officials have already begun an exercise to release the notification.

The APSCHE constituted a committee under the aegis of its vice-chairperson T Lakshamma and legal consultant Sudeesh Anand to study facilities and admissions in the degree colleges.

According to sources, though some colleges have no admissions, but these colleges are showing admissions in the records. Based on the report to be submitted by the committee, the APSCHE will take action against the degree colleges which violated the norms.

About 60 colleges have filled less than 25% seats during the last three years. The officials of APSCHE have issued notices to these colleges for taking action.