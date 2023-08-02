NSDC and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India equip 800 people with digital skills

New Delhi: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced that their national skills development partnership, launched in 2022, has completed its inaugural training programme for 800 ambitious young people, with 70 per cent of trainees subsequently securing employment to date. The bespoke programme focuses on digital and broader technology skills training to provide participants with the tools and knowledge to support their entry into the workforce across a range of industries. More than 60 per cent of the 561 trainees that have secured jobs are women.

NSDC and AM/NS India intend to build on the success of the programme by training another 800 people in the coming years. This will involve establishing three new skills development centers in Kendrapara, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar districts in Odisha, as well as a center in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.

Ved Mani Tiwari – CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said, “With India's enormous youth population, it is imperative that they are equipped with essential domain-specific skills to meet the dynamic demands of business. Providing placement-linked skill training in the IT/ITes and telecom sectors is an important step in fostering youth capabilities and this initiative empowers youth to unlock rewarding career prospects and navigate the dynamic job market. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the students who have secured positions in esteemed companies. I am enthusiastic about the potential for our partnership with AM/NS India to catalyse further private sector involvement, enhance sector capabilities, encourage innovation, and simplify their transition into the workforce.”

Keiji Kubota, Deputy Director – HR & Administration, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said “We are thrilled at the pace of progress that has been made since establishing this initiative to help young people turn their aspirations into reality. At the heart of the success of the programme has been its ability to equip youngsters with skills that are specifically linked to available job placements in a range of industries, including tech and telecoms. Together with our partner NSDC, we look forward to empowering even more young people and shaping a technology-driven brighter future for the nation."

AM/NS India first entered into a partnership with NSDC in 2022, when four skill development centers were established in Gujrat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Students at these centers were exposed to real-life work environments and had the opportunity to apply their skills in professional settings. Sector skill council-empanelled agencies implement a robust assessment approach and issue training completion certificates, along with placement opportunities.