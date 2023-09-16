NSDC International partners with AnywhereJobs and cargoGO for upskilling and placement of trailer drivers in Europe

With a vision to unlock global opportunities for skilled Indians, NSDC International (NSDCI), 100% subsidiary company of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), enabling the Skill India International objectives is partnering with AnywhereJobs, skilling and employment platform and cargoGO, prominent logistics company of Europe, to empower aspiring trailer drivers with relevant skills and opportunities to work in Europe.

The partnership between NSDCI, AnywhereJobs and cargoGO aims to bridge the gap between skilled trailer drivers and the growing demand for transportation professionals in the European market. The first driver training school with a focus on European standards and Code-95 will open in Ajmer on 18th September 2023 in the esteemed presence of senior officials representing the three organisations. The inauguration event will also mark a recruitment drive to hire a batch of 20 drivers for Europe from Rajasthan.

An agreement signing ceremony will be held on 19th September 2023 at the NSDC headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International, Deepak Garg Founder and CEO of AnywhereJobs and Mr. Pranas Pernaravičius, Chief Drivers Officer of cargoGO.

Speaking on the partnership, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International, said, “According to the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the world is witnessing a shortage of 2.6 million truck drivers, which can be fulfilled by India’s supply of high skilled truck drivers. And this is indeed an opportunity up for grabs for our youth and aspiring workforce.

At NSDCI, it is our endeavor to create enabling systems with our trusted partners for overseas opportunities. We are actively mapping the global job requirements in various trades, benchmarking them to international standards and helping the economies of the world. And with this collaboration, with our experienced partners— AnywhereJobs and cargoGO, we are envisioning an ecosystem where our skilled candidates will be offered plethora of prospects in European markets, augmenting their skills and livelihoods.”

Speaking about this development, Deepak Garg, Founder and CEO, AnywhereJobs said "We are proud of the work we are doing with Indian truck drivers over the last 10 years, first as a part of Rivigo and now AnywhereJobs. AnywhereJobs is a platform helping thousands of drivers to skill and get placement in Europe and other international markets. NSDCI and cargoGO have been our long-standing partners and we have already skilled and placed more than 50 drivers for cargoGO Europe operations this year"

Pranas Pernaravičius, Chief Drivers Officer, cargoGO said, “We have had good experience hiring Indian drivers for Europe. We are happy with our partnership with AnywhereJobs who have worked professionally to help us hire drivers from India. We look forward to further our commitment to help Indian youth through the Ajmer driver training school in partnership with NSDCI."