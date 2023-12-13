  • Menu
NTA Releases Results For IIT Delhi Group B And C Recruitment Exam

NTA Releases Results For IIT Delhi Group B And C Recruitment Exam
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's group B and C recruitment examination conducted in CBT mode on October 27, 2023.
  • Successful candidates are now set to undergo the next stage of assessments.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the recruitment examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for group B and C vacancies. The list of successful candidates is now accessible on the official website, nta.ac.in. The examination, which took place on October 27, 2023, was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Selected candidates are now required to participate in the next stage, which involves a Trade test, Computer Test, Skill Test, or other relevant assessments, depending on the nature of the position. IIT Delhi will soon announce the schedule for these tests, and NTA will facilitate their administration.

However, it's noteworthy that no candidate was deemed eligible for several posts, including Fire Officer, Systems Analyst, Physiotherapist, Assistant Sports Officer, Junior Counsellor, Production Assistant, and Assistant (Caretaking).

For the latest updates and additional information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NTA websites at recruitment.nta.nic.in. In case of any inquiries or assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/6922770.

This announcement marks a crucial step in the recruitment process for IIT Delhi, and successful candidates now await the subsequent evaluation stages to determine their final selection.

