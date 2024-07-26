Live
- Myanmar: Tornado rips 71 houses in Yangon
- Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2
- 46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested
- Snapdragon Summit 2023: Qualcomm to Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
- Rafael Nadal suffers thigh injury, puts Paris Olympics 2024 participation in doubt
- Experimental cancer drug may help clear HIV from brain cells
- How does Arjun Kapoor blend work with play?
- India's first integrated agri-export facility to be built at Mumbai's JNPA
- Raised issue in 2022, says Bengal BJP MLA on Nishikant Dubey’s new UT demand
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami alert issued
Just In
NTA Set to Release Final Revised Results for NEET UG 2024 shortly
Highlights
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to unveil the final revised results for the NEET UG 2024 examination shortly, bringing clarity to a situation that has seen numerous adjustments to candidate scores.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to unveil the final revised results for the NEET UG 2024 examination soon. Students can view their updated results on the official NTA exams portal, exams.nta.ac.in.
The results pertains to earlier results and a re-test conducted for 1,563 candidates.
Earlier, there were news circulated on Thursday that the revised results of the NEET were released. However, the education minister denied the news and clarified that the results are yet to be released.
Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that the revised results will be announced in the next two days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS