NTA Set to Release Final Revised Results for NEET UG 2024 shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to unveil the final revised results for the NEET UG 2024 examination shortly, bringing clarity to a situation that has seen numerous adjustments to candidate scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to unveil the final revised results for the NEET UG 2024 examination soon. Students can view their updated results on the official NTA exams portal, exams.nta.ac.in.

The results pertains to earlier results and a re-test conducted for 1,563 candidates.

Earlier, there were news circulated on Thursday that the revised results of the NEET were released. However, the education minister denied the news and clarified that the results are yet to be released.

Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that the revised results will be announced in the next two days.

