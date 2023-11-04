OMC students win laurels in Sweden Nobel quiz contest

Hyderabad: Osmania Medical College of Hyderabad won the National Finale of the intercollegiate Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2023, held in Delhi. The winners, including Sayed Mohammad Hashmi, Hussain Ahmed, and Syed Abdul Mannan, made their college proud by answering a wide array of questions regarding Nobel prizes and Sweden.

Jan Thesleff, Sweden’s Ambassador to India handed over the prizes to the winners. Students from colleges across the country participated in the quiz. Over six teams were part of the national quiz round conducted by the quizmasters, Kunal Savarkar and Seema Chari.

Speaking on the occasion, Jan Thesleff said, “We are happy with the overwhelming response and enthusiasm we witnessed for the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz. The quiz was held in five cities across India- Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru with the grand finale in New Delhi.” He further added, “2023 is a special year for us as we mark 75 years of Sweden-India diplomatic relations. The quiz is a great platform to celebrate the strong friendship between Sweden and India.”

The prize for National Quiz Champions is a weeklong trip to Sweden. The winners will get to visit the headquarters of some of the partnering companies, Swedish universities, and the Nobel Museum. All participants of the quiz got the certificates and many of them also won exciting audience prizes.