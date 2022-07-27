Online coaching for TSPSC Group-I from Aug 5

Hyderabad: The online coaching classes for TSPSC Group-I will begin from August 5 from TSBC Study Circle, Hyderabad. Applications are invited from the eligible candidates those are 1st class passed in Degree, Intermediate or equivalent and SSC for free coaching programme to 1,000 candidates to TSPSC Group-I examination.

Those whose parental income is below Rs five lakh per annum are eligible. Weightage for TSPSC Group-I is 10 per cent marks will be given to the higher qualifications, 50 per cent for degree marks, 20 per cent for Intermediate marks and 20 per cent for SSC marks.