  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Orientation programme for students held at EFLU

Orientation programme for students held at EFLU
x
Highlights

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Surabhi Bharati, encouraged newly enrolled students to seize new opportunities with curiosity and never stop growing and dreaming big.

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Surabhi Bharati, encouraged newly enrolled students to seize new opportunities with curiosity and never stop growing and dreaming big. Addressing the Orientation Programme for Postgraduate and Teaching Training students on Friday, Prof. Bharati emphasized the university's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and mutual respect within its vibrant academic community.

As the chief guest, Prof. Bharati highlighted that EFLU's educators are dedicated to fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking among students while upholding intellectual rigor, academic integrity, and active classroom engagement.

"Hard work, grit, determination, and resilience are crucial for overcoming obstacles and achieving success," she remarked, urging students to embody these qualities throughout their academic journey.

The orientation saw a significant turnout of new students and senior academic administrators, including Prof. T. Samson, Prof. M. Hari Prasad, Prof. Shyamrao Rathode, and Prof. Shruti Sircar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X