Orientation programme for students held at EFLU

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Surabhi Bharati, encouraged newly enrolled students to seize new opportunities with curiosity and never stop growing and dreaming big. Addressing the Orientation Programme for Postgraduate and Teaching Training students on Friday, Prof. Bharati emphasized the university's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and mutual respect within its vibrant academic community.

As the chief guest, Prof. Bharati highlighted that EFLU's educators are dedicated to fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking among students while upholding intellectual rigor, academic integrity, and active classroom engagement.

"Hard work, grit, determination, and resilience are crucial for overcoming obstacles and achieving success," she remarked, urging students to embody these qualities throughout their academic journey.

The orientation saw a significant turnout of new students and senior academic administrators, including Prof. T. Samson, Prof. M. Hari Prasad, Prof. Shyamrao Rathode, and Prof. Shruti Sircar.