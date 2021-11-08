Osmania releases CPGET admission schedule

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Sunday released a detailed schedule for admissions into various programmes through the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021.

According to the schedule, the last date for registration by the CPGET 2021 qualified candidates for online verification of certificates is November 12. A list of candidates whose certificate verification is completed will be displayed on November 14. Candidates will be given an opportunity for corrections/editing, if any, on November 15 and 16. The web options can be exercised between November 17 and 21; they can be edited on November 22.

The provisional allotment of seats in the first phase admissions will be displayed on November 23. Candidates have to report at respective colleges between November 24 and 30. The second phase of registration will commence from December 2.

This year, a total of 78,305 candidates registered and 68,836 have appeared; of them 63,748 qualified in the CPGET. For details, they can visit website https://cpget.ouadmissions.