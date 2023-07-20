Osmania Univ postpones exams, declares holidays for two days

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on has declared two days holiday for colleges under its jurisdiction and postponed exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday.



The university took this decision as per the directions from the State government and due to incessant rainfall in the State.

S9imilarly, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University has also postponed all its exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh.

The university took this decision after the instructions received from the State government and due to incessant rains in the State.

Rescheduled exams dates will be announced later, the BRAOU said.