OU conducts an extension lecture

Osmania University
Osmania University

Hyderabad: Department of Linguistics, UCASS, Osmania University on Wednesday conducted an extension lecture on 'scope of psycho-neuro linguistics...

Hyderabad: Department of Linguistics, UCASS, Osmania University on Wednesday conducted an extension lecture on ‘scope of psycho-neuro linguistics using neuro imaging’.

Head of the Linguistics Department, Dr Swati highlighted on the interface between psychology and linguistics and how the concept of language changed in different eras.

Principal of UCASS, Osmania University Professor C Ganesh stressed the need for multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary research and highlighted the neuro imaging to understand language functions and processing by the brain.

