OU organises faculty development programme

Hyderabad: Department of Commerce, Osmania University, along with HOCK International, organised a half-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on emerging professional courses on Monday. Professor M Gangadhar, Department of Commerce, OU, emphasised the importance of certificate courses in enhancing students' employability and preparing them for the future. Brian Hock stated, "Professional certifications are not just about acquiring knowledge—they are about empowering students to take charge of their careers. In today’s fast-paced world, specialised skills and continuous learning are the keys to success in any field.”

