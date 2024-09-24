Live
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
OU organises faculty development programme
Hyderabad: Department of Commerce, Osmania University, along with HOCK International, organised a half-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on emerging professional courses on Monday. Professor M Gangadhar, Department of Commerce, OU, emphasised the importance of certificate courses in enhancing students' employability and preparing them for the future. Brian Hock stated, "Professional certifications are not just about acquiring knowledge—they are about empowering students to take charge of their careers. In today’s fast-paced world, specialised skills and continuous learning are the keys to success in any field.”
