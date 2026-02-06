  1. Home
Hans

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Perspective over pressure

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 6:05 PM IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Perspective over pressure
Naveen, Co-Founder, Beyond 8 shares “PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 was an important reminder that exam performance and self-worth should never be collapsed into one. His emphasis on reducing pressure, avoiding comparisons, and maintaining perspective speaks directly to student mental wellbeing, especially at a time when anxiety rises as marks begin to feel like identity. Equally relevant was his focus on building strong fundamentals rather than chasing shortcuts, and on using time effectively through attention, routine, and consistency instead of last-minute panic.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026Student Mental WellbeingExam Stress ManagementPM Modi Education MessageBeyond 8 Co-Founder Naveen
