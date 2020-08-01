PG diploma courses in plastic engineering

Vijayawada: The Central Institute for Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) is providing courses in plastic engineering which would have better job opportunities throughout the country, said Ch Shekar, Vijayawada manager of CIPET.

He said in a statement here on Friday that courses like 3-year diploma in plastic mould technology and 3-year diploma in plastic technology for tenth class pass students and 2-year post graduate diploma in plastics processing and testing for the graduates in any discipline would provide job opportunities not only in the country but also abroad.

The CIPET is inviting the students to join these courses by appearing for an entrance test. The last date for application is extended till August 4, he said.

The prospective students may log into the website at https://eadmission.cipet.gov.in to apply for the examination which would be conducted online at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur. CIPET JEE online exam would be conducted on August 5.

The interested may also contact Manager Chinta Shekar on 9959333414 or G Malleswara Rao on 9440531978 for details.