  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

PJTAU cancels MoUs with pvt institutions

PJTAU cancels MoUs with pvt institutions
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah, on Monday said that the...

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah, on Monday said that the university has cancelled all its Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with certain private institutions, as they were found to be detrimental to the university's interests. These MoUs were reviewed and cancelled up to July 2022.

Professor Janaiah warned that some private institutions are misusing PJTAU's name by using social media platforms and through brokers, claiming affiliation or partnership with the university and promising seats in PJTAU constituent colleges. He cautioned students, parents, and the general public not to fall prey to such false claims by private institutions or persons.

The university reiterates that it has no affiliation or collaboration with any private institution in the state for conducting agricultural undergraduate courses. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of any information before taking admission. And PJTAU will not be responsible for any consequences arising from dealings with such private institutions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick