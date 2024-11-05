PJTAU cancels MoUs with pvt institutions

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah, on Monday said that the university has cancelled all its Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with certain private institutions, as they were found to be detrimental to the university's interests. These MoUs were reviewed and cancelled up to July 2022.

Professor Janaiah warned that some private institutions are misusing PJTAU's name by using social media platforms and through brokers, claiming affiliation or partnership with the university and promising seats in PJTAU constituent colleges. He cautioned students, parents, and the general public not to fall prey to such false claims by private institutions or persons.

The university reiterates that it has no affiliation or collaboration with any private institution in the state for conducting agricultural undergraduate courses. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of any information before taking admission. And PJTAU will not be responsible for any consequences arising from dealings with such private institutions.