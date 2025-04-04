Prepare Smart for MHT CET 2025: Expert Insights

The MHT CET 2025 exam is just around the corner, and getting expert advice to sharpen your preparation is crucial.

Overview of MHT CET

Conducted by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) serves as the gateway for courses like B. Engineering and Technology, B. Planning, B. Pharmacy, Pharm. D (PG), and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated).

MHT CET 2025 Exam Structure

The table below shows the MHT CET 2025 exam structure.

Particulars Details

Mode of Examination Online Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Number of Sections For PCM Group:

Section 1- Physics and Chemistry

Section 2- Mathematics

For PCB Group:

Section 1- Physics and Chemistry

Section 2- Biology

Duration of Exam 180 minutes (90 minutes for each section)

Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Number of Questions PCM Group:

150 Questions (50 in each subject)

PCB Group:

200 Questions (100 in Biology and 50 each in Physics and Chemistry)

Total Marks 200 marks (100 marks for each section)

Marking Scheme Physics and Chemistry: +1 for correct answer

Mathematics: +2 for correct answer

Biology: +1 for correct answer

Negative Marking No negative marking

MHT CET 2025 Syllabus

The MHT CET 2025 syllabus follows the Maharashtra SCERT curriculum, with 20% weightage from Class 11 and 80% from Class 12.

Strategic Exam Preparation

Initially, utilize the benefit of no negative marking by ensuring all questions are answered. Secondly, meticulous time management is paramount, given the requirement to address 200 marks within a 180-minute timeframe.

Here are some strategic tips to improve speed:

1. PCM Strategy (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Total Time: 180 Minutes

Since Mathematics questions require detailed calculations, practise mental Maths and shortcut techniques to save time. For Physics and Chemistry, questions are usually direct. Hence, you’ll need to allocate roughly 50 seconds per question.

2. PCB Strategy (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Total Time: 180 Minutes

With 100 Biology questions, maintaining a steady pace is key. Since Biology is mostly theory-based, quick recall of facts is important. Avoid spending too much time on tricky numerical problems. Move on and revisit later if time permits.

Subject-wise Important Topics for MHT CET 2025

Physics:

Chapters like Oscillations, Superposition of Waves, Electromagnetic Induction, Kinetic Theory of Gases and Radiation, and AC Circuits are given more weightage.

Tip: Always have a list of key formulae on hand so you can quickly review them at the end of the day.

Chemistry:

Chapters like Solid State, Chemical Thermodynamics, Energetics, Coordination Compounds, p-block elements and d-block elements are important.

Tip: Master reaction mechanisms, functional groups, and reagents. Orga nise these into a concise list for quick revision.

Mathematics:

Calculus, Three Dimensional Geometry, Differentiation, Integration, Trigonometry, and Probability are some of the important chapters.

Tip: Pay special attention to the subtopics Integration, Differentiation, and Limits. Prioritise solving problems and use shortcuts to increase efficiency.

Biology:

Chapters like Human Reproduction, Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants, Principles of Inheritance and Variation, Molecular Basis of Inheritance, Evolution, etc. are important.

Creating a Study Plan for MHT CET 2025

 Allocate 6–8 hours daily for studying.

 Dedicate an entire week for a specific subject.

 Revise formulas, shortcuts, and high-weightage topics.

 Many numericals are frequently repeated or based on similar concepts.

Identify these and practise them to improve your speed and accuracy in their calculations them during the exam.

 Start solving full-length MHT CET mock tests and previous years’ question papers. Why? Think of a batsman practising against slow balls. In a match, he faces 140+ kph balls and cannot afford to face slower balls during practice. Similarly, solving papers with a timer helps build the necessary pace for the real exam.

 Remember to review your tests so you can identify and work on weaker areas.

Conclusion

Follow the given guidelines and you will succeed in MHT CET 2025. Don’t forget to take proper rest and eat healthy. On the exam day, maintain a calm, positive mindset. Trust your preparation; you’ve done the best you can.

(The author is Founder, Director, and CEO of Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd)