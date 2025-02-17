Program for Indian students to get Indian Students Can Now Choose Between Co-Signer and No Co-Signer Loan Options with Prodigy Finance

Bengaluru: Prodigy Finance offers a straightforward online application process that evaluates loan applications based on future earning potential, along with eligibility criteria such as the student's academic background, chosen university, and supported region, as well as funding and credit assessment.

Studying abroad can be a life-changing experience for students, but many often reassess their plans due to various financial considerations. Prodigy Finance, staying true to its mission, has announced the launch of its co-signer loan options specifically for Indian students who wish to pursue a master’s degree abroad. This initiative allows students to secure better loan terms by including a financially stable co-signer. By using the credit strength of a co-signer, students can access lower interest rates and reduce the overall cost of their education.

The co-signer option from Prodigy Finance will allow Indian students to get interest rates as low as 8.33%* without hidden fees. Students can borrow up to $220,000*, covering the full cost of attendance*. This addresses a major hurdle for many international students who don’t have a long credit history or collateral. In fact, this practical option is especially beneficial given the rising cost of living and the expenses associated with studying abroad. The new loan option provides students with the flexibility to choose between a co-signer loan or a no-co-signer loan, allowing them to select the option that best fits their financial situation.

“We know the challenges Indian students face when it comes to funding for international education,” said Sonal Kapoor, Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance. “With thousands of Indian students going to the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and other countries, financing is key to making these dreams happen. Whether you apply with or without a co-signer, our objective is to provide financial solutions that enable students to focus on education and career.”

For more details, please visit https://prodigyfinance.com