PSEB 12th Result 2020: Results Announced Today; Know How to Check Result on Website and SMS

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Almost 3.5 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams. The Punjab School Education Board announced the results today, i.e. on Tuesday, 21 July.

Students can also check their mark sheet on the official website of PSEB pseb.ac.in.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results via SMS services:

Students can also check their results via SMS also if the website is slow or unresponsive. As per the Careers 360, students can also check their results by sending an SMS sharing their roll number to 5676750.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020'

Step 3: Fill in details roll number and other details and submit

Step 4: For future reference take a printout of the scores

Moreover, students can also check their results on examresults.net, indiaresults.com or results.shiksha.

The Punjab board had to cancel some subject papers due to the coronavirus lockdown in March. The board has also decided to prepare the results based on the best performing subjects.