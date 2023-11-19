Quote on Women Entrepreneurs Day

Women entrepreneurs in India are paving their way in every sphere of life. In fact, the role of female entrepreneurs in economic growth is inevitable in the modern era and they have become an inalienable part of the Indian startup ecosystem.

However, to thrive in this ecosystem for budding women entrepreneurs, the government should come up with a multifaceted approach encompassing education, mentorship, and financial support. Establishing networks that connect experienced mentors with aspiring business women provides invaluable guidance, fostering a supportive environment for skill development and strategic planning.

Not only this, I feel the government can also introduce targeted funding schemes and grants specifically designed to encourage women-led enterprises. By easing access to capital, the financial barrier that frequently obstructs the startup dreams of women in India will be mitigated, enabling young women to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

-Srishti Dhir, Founder at Hub and Oak