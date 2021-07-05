Railways to conduct 7th phase of NTPC exams from July 23 to 31

New Delhi: In good news for job aspirants, the Indian Railways on Monday said the Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the seventh phase of the first stage of recruitment examinations for the ongoing computer-based test for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts from July 23 to 31.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the news to the aspirants and said, "The last phase of examination for NTPC of Railway Recruitment is commencing from July 23. This exam will be conducted at 260 centres in 76 cities in which over 2.78 lakh candidates will participate."

The Railway ministry in a statement said that with strict Covid-19 protocols and precautions, six phases of first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for around 1.23 crore candidates, against NTPC categories having 35,281 vacancies, have been conducted from December 28, 2020 till April 8, 2021.





रेलवे भर्ती की नॉन टेक्निकल पॉपुलर कैटेगरी (NTPC) के लिए परीक्षा का 7वां व अंतिम चरण 23 जुलाई से शुरू किया जा रहा है।



76 शहरों के 260 केंद्रों पर यह परीक्षा ली जाएगी, जिसमे लगभग 2.78 लाख अभ्यर्थी भाग लेंगे।



📖 https://t.co/z1f4go9zjL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 5, 2021

"Further, the seventh phase, which is last phase of Computer Based Test for remaining 2.78 lakh candidates, who were impacted on account of second wave of Covid-19 affecting whole the country, has now been scheduled on July 23, 24, 26 and 31," it said.

The ministry said that CBT is being held in 76 cities at about 260 centres across country under strict Covid-19 protocol using SD-50 module permitting utilisation of 50 per cent capacity available at centres to ensure adequate social distancing.

It said that most of the candidates are allotted centres in their home states.

"Where it is not possible to allot within the state, the candidates have been accommodated in the neighbouring state having Rail connectivity," the ministry said.

It also said that for the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days before the exam.

While downloading of e-call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

It further said that intimation of exams are being sent on candidates' registered email IDs and mobile numbers.

It also said that use of face masks is mandatory. "Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a face mask and the face mask shall be worn at all times (Except at the time of capturing photograph)," it said.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various NTPC posts of Indian Railways such as Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist, Senior Time Keeper, among others.