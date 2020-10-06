Rajamahendravaram: Shirdi Sai students win laurels in JEE (Mains) exam

Rajamahendravaram: The students of Shirdi Sai Junior College who were trained in Lakshya Academy secured good ranks in the JEE Mains conducted by the NTA at national level, said Tambabattula Sridhar, chairman of the Shirdi Sai Educational Institutions.



Addressing the media here on Monday, Sridhar said that Ch Kartik secured 188th rank at national level. Likewise, G Rahul Gupta (259), KVD Sri Harsha (584), G Harsha Venkata Suryateja (665), P Praneet Reddy (934) and K Siddhi Vinayaka (999) secured ranks in the JEE Mains.

T Sri Vidya, director of Institutions, said that out of 38 students who appeared for the exams, 19 students secured eligibility to join the prestigious IITs at national level.

Tambabattula Paleswara Rao said that Shirdi Sai Institutions had made its mark in a shot span of time. He complimented the students, their parents and the faculty for training them to achieve laurels.

Lakshya IIT Academy Dean Chandrasekhar was also present.