Reflecting on 74 Years of National Law Day's Living Legacy

The 26th of November stands out as a crescendo, a unique chord in the nation's unified dedication to justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity within the tribute to constitutional ideals of India’s journey and marks the 74th year since the adoption of the constitution of India. National Law Day is more than just a historical remembrance. It creates a distinctive symphony by fusing the visionary ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the resonance of the Indian Constitution's lasting spirit, and the echo of history, thereby, creating a lasting resonance for the future. Dr B.R. Ambedkar meticulously crafted this cornerstone of our democracy like a tapestry which honors the ideals of a people with the yarns of ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity. Dr. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, envisioned a society in which justice was accessible to all people, regardless of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth to make it all-encompassing & inclusive to diversity with varying socio-economic conditions, culture & languages.

The fact that the Constitution is a living document emphasizes its flexible nature. Changes have been made throughout time to take into account the changing needs of the society. The Indian Constitution serves as a road map for the present and future rather than merely as a relic of the past. On this National Law Day, it, therefore, becomes pertinent to reflect on the constitutional ideals that form the foundation of our legal system. It prompts contemplation of development & challenges that India should interpret and apply the law in a way that is relevant to changing socioeconomic conditions & the emerging issues in the evolving society. As the years pass, National Law Day becomes a real-time observer of this dynamic transformation.

As a result of changing legal trends that highlight intersectionality, the country's complex social fabric is to be acknowledged. It is neccessary to emphasize the value of intersectional frameworks, which make sure that the law takes into account and solves the particular difficulties that people have while straddling several identities. Furthermore, the nature of rights has been extended beyond the scope envisaged in the constitution, standing to its true testament as a living document. Of particular importance, National Law Day commemorates the different voices of India, their rights that were carried on as torchbearers from the past to the present to the future. It acts as a reminder to keep diversity and representation from all social groups in the fabric of representation in the society. Moreover, the proliferation of digital platforms has led to an increase in accessibility and inclusivity of legal services. Furthermore, the protection of digital rights demonstrates the flexibility of the Constitution in an era dominated by technological breakthroughs. Legislation on digital privacy, data protection regimes, and cybersecurity demonstrates as to how the Constitution adapts to new issues. A more inclusive legal system benefits from community-based conflict resolution procedures, mobile courts, and legal assistance camps. It inspires efforts to close the knowledge gap between the public and the complexity of the law. Community involvement efforts are critical in making a layman aware of constitutional ideals that strengthen democracy and produce a harmonious community in which justice is a genuine, lived reality rather than an ideal.

On this National Law Day, let us hope that the symphony of our constitution and the makers of our constitution reverberates across the cycles of time. As we advance under the direction of the Constitution's continuing relevance, which conducts the symphony of constitutional ideals, the music, enhanced by the melodies of voices of rights of all the people, irrespective of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, shows the way to a society in which justice is felt by all. The day is to commemorate the constitution not merely as a relic of the past but a torchbearer that inspires future generations as a living document.

(The author is Director - School of Law, and Prof Usha Amulya, Asst Professor - School of Law, GITAM (Deemed to be University)