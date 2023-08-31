Regulatory guidelines soon for coaching institutes in Bihar

Patna : Bihar education department will soon issue new regulatory guidelines for coaching institutions in the state.

The department has prepared a draft pertaining to the regulatory guidelines and has asked people to file suggestions within one week. After that it will be implemented in the state.



Following the implementation, every coaching institute has to do registration with the district administration. The district magistrate will form a registration committee which will take decisions on applicants.



The registration committee will look after the infrastructures, facilities to students and amenities of particular coaching institutes. After its approval, the registration of coaching institutes will take place in the department.



The coaching institutes have to file the application within 30 days from the date of regulatory guidelines implemented in the state.



The students can lodge complaints against coaching institutions before SDO rank officers of the district. The department may cancel the registration if two or more complaints are lodged against them.



In case the department imposes a fine on any particular coaching institute, the owner has to deposit the same within six months.

