Reporting date extended for DOST-2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Friday once again extended the last date of reporting to colleges for the DOST -2024.

According to TGCHE officials, the last date of reporting to colleges by students who have already confirmed their seats (online self-reporting) in phases I, II and III is extended till July 18. Around 1,17,057 reported to colleges till date.