Resonance Gurukul Schools to Host "Reso Darpan" Annual Day Celebration

Resonance School of Excellence – Hyderabad; Experts in IIT-JEE & NEET, Patancheruvu, Hyderabad - Experts in JEE (Mains + Advanced) & other Engineering, Medical, Commerce, Law entrance examinations; hosted their Annual Day celebrations with the theme of ‘Reso Darpan’ today at Patancheruvu. Chief Guest Tanikella Bharani, Famous Writer, Director & Actor; Special Guests Nageshwar Naik, MEO, Patancheruvu; Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana and AP; graced the occasion. Vidya Sagar, Academic Dean, Resonance Institutions, Telangana; Markandeyulu, Marketing Manager, Resonance Institutions, Telangana; Mallesh, General Manager, Resonance Institutions, Telangana; Vani, Zonal In-charge, Resonance Institutions, Telangana; Ramakrishna Reddy, Principal, Resonance Gurukul School, Nandigama and Teachers will preside over the celebrations. Over 1200 students including families of the learners and the entire Resonance team attended the event. The event promises a vibrant showcase of student talent and achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Purnachandra Rao, it’s a journey where achievements are not just acknowledged but celebrated with enthusiasm. Our dedicated teachers play a pivotal role, guiding and inspiring our students, ensuring that each one reaches their full potential. Their unwavering commitment is the cornerstone of our success. In the Resonance School of Excellence, motivation and care are not just buzzwords; they are integral aspects of our approach. We foster an environment that encourages students to grow not only academically but also personally.

Today, we raise a toast to the resilience that defines our students, the camaraderie that unites us, and the shared successes that make our journey exceptional. Each one of you is an integral part of our extraordinary story. As we conclude this joyous celebration, let's carry the spirit of Reso Darpan forward, knowing that together, we create a brighter future. Thank you for being a vital part of our remarkable journey.

"Reso Darpan" will feature a diverse program of cultural performances, awards ceremonies, and recognitions, highlighting the hard work and dedication of the students. The school extends a warm invitation to parents, guardians, and well-wishers to attend the event and celebrate with the Resonance Gurukul community.



















































