  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

RSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
x

RSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Highlights

Rajasthan State Open School has announced Class 10 and 12 results today. Students can check marks at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. Over 1 lakh students appeared this year.

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has shared the Class 10 and 12 results today. Students can check their marks on these websites:

  • rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos

The results were released by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at the Shiksha Sankul office.

The exams were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. A total of 1,03,004 students gave the exams:

  • 53,501 students from Class 10
  • 49,503 students from Class 12

In six places — Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur — the exams were late because of India–Pakistan tensions. These exams happened later, from May 28 to 30.

How to See Your RSOS Result

  1. Go to rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the result link for Class 10 or 12
  3. Type your details and press submit
  4. Your result will show on the screen
  5. Save or print the page for later

Students can visit the official website if they need help or more news.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick