Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
RSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
Highlights
Rajasthan State Open School has announced Class 10 and 12 results today. Students can check marks at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. Over 1 lakh students appeared this year.
The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has shared the Class 10 and 12 results today. Students can check their marks on these websites:
- rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos
The results were released by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at the Shiksha Sankul office.
The exams were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. A total of 1,03,004 students gave the exams:
- 53,501 students from Class 10
- 49,503 students from Class 12
In six places — Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur — the exams were late because of India–Pakistan tensions. These exams happened later, from May 28 to 30.
How to See Your RSOS Result
- Go to rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the result link for Class 10 or 12
- Type your details and press submit
- Your result will show on the screen
- Save or print the page for later
Students can visit the official website if they need help or more news.
Next Story