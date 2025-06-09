 RULET 2025 Answer Key Released | Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test

The University of Rajasthan has realsed the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025. Students can now check the answer key by visiting the official website: admissions.uniraj.edu.in.

This answer key helps students check their answers, and guess their scores. Students can also raise their objections if they find mistakes.

How to Download the RULET 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website: admissions.uniraj.edu.in

Find the link called RULET 2025 Answer Key on the homepage and click on it.

Select the question paper set or code that you had in the exam.

The answer key will open as a PDF. Download and save it.

Compare your answers with the key to check your possible score.

How to Submit Objections to the Answer Key

If you think there are mistakes in the answer key, you can send your objections in writing. Here are the details:

Dates to submit: June 9 and June 10, 2025

June 9 and June 10, 2025 Time : Between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM

: Between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM How to submit : Only paper (hard copy) objections will be accepted. No online submissions.

: Only paper (hard copy) objections will be accepted. No online submissions. Where to submit: Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur

Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur Format: Use the format given by the university to write your objections.

Important Tips for Students

Keep checking the official website regularly to get the latest updates about RULET 2025.