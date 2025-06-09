Live
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
RULET 2025 Answer Key Released | Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test
The University of Rajasthan has released the provisional answer key for RULET 2025. Download the answer key from the official website and check your answers. Learn how to submit objections by June 10, 2025.
The University of Rajasthan has realsed the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025. Students can now check the answer key by visiting the official website: admissions.uniraj.edu.in.
This answer key helps students check their answers, and guess their scores. Students can also raise their objections if they find mistakes.
How to Download the RULET 2025 Answer Key
Visit the official website: admissions.uniraj.edu.in
Find the link called RULET 2025 Answer Key on the homepage and click on it.
Select the question paper set or code that you had in the exam.
The answer key will open as a PDF. Download and save it.
Compare your answers with the key to check your possible score.
How to Submit Objections to the Answer Key
If you think there are mistakes in the answer key, you can send your objections in writing. Here are the details:
- Dates to submit: June 9 and June 10, 2025
- Time: Between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM
- How to submit: Only paper (hard copy) objections will be accepted. No online submissions.
- Where to submit: Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur
- Format: Use the format given by the university to write your objections.
Important Tips for Students
Keep checking the official website regularly to get the latest updates about RULET 2025.