Sankalchand Patel University Launches South Indian Regional Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : "Sankalchand Patel University (SPU) from Gujarat has expanded its presence by inaugurating its South Indian Regional Office at Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The office was inaugurated by Prakashbhai Patel, President of Sankalchand Patel University, in the presence of Praful Kumar Udani, Provost of SPU, Dr. Parimal Trivedi, Registrar and Dr. P.J. Patel, Principal of SPCE.
During the inauguration ceremony, Prakashbhai Patel spoke to the media about the university’s commitment to providing philanthropic, value-based education at all levels, from schooling to Ph.D. He emphasized the university's dedication to nurturing holistic and well-rounded students" said Patel.
Prakashbhai Patel also expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, The Hyderabad office is designed to serve as a vital resource for students and the community. It will offer various student support services, including career counseling, industry exposure, placement assistance, and a platform for academic collaborations. With this new facility, students from South India can access comprehensive support.