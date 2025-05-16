  • Menu
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check and What to Expect

x
Highlights

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon.

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be available soon on the official SBI website (sbi.co.in). The exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, for 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) positions.

The result will be in PDF format with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Important Steps to Check Your Result:

Go to the SBI website: sbi.co.in

Find and click on the “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025” link.

Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

Click Submit to see your result.

Download and save your scorecard for future use.

Qualifying Marks:

The result will also include the cutoff marks.

There is a 5% relaxation for certain categories like SC, ST, OBC, and others.

The final selection will depend on your score and document verification.

Keep an eye on the SBI website for updates on the cutoff marks and next steps in the selection process

