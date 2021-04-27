SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Find Direct Link and Know How to Apply for 5237 Junior Associates Posts

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 notification. The application process will start on April 27, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the Junior Associates post via the SBI official site on sbi.co.in. The last date of application for the posts is May 17, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 5237 vacancies in the SBI.

Candidates can apply for vacancies only from one State. The candidates applying in a particular State should be proficient (speaking, reading, writing, and understanding) in the specified local language of that State/UT/Special area. Find out the eligibility criteria, selection process, how to apply and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before August 16, 2021. The candidates' age limit should be above 20 years and below 28 years of age as on April 1, 2021.

Application Fees

Candidates from the General/ OBC and EWS category need to pay Rs 750/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS/DXS category need not pay fees.

Exam Details

The selection process will have a Preliminary & Main exam, and a specified opted local language test. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be held online. This test would be of 1-hour consist of three sections- English language, Numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Apply here for SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment



How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021

1) Go to the official website- www.sbi.co.in

2) Click on the 'Latest Announcements' tab on the homepage.

3) In the drop-down menu, click on the first dot that has links for SBI Clerk, JA Recruitment 2021

4) To read the SBI Clerk 2021 notification, click on the Advertisement link.

5) Once you read the adv. go back to the homepage and click on the first dot and then click on 'Apply online link.

6) You get redirected to a new page, click on the 'New registrations' tab and register yourself.

7) You will get your registration number and password on your registered mobile number as SMS and email ID.

8) Now again, go to the apply online page and log in with your registration ID and password.

9) SBI Clerk 2021 application form will get displayed on the screen. Fill the application form, pay the fee online and submit your form.