Scholarships
Highlights
Scholarship Name 1: ‘LIFE’S GOOD’ Scholarship Program 2024 Description: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|‘LIFE’S GOOD’ Scholarship Program 2024
|Description:
|LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.
|Eligibility:
|Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh. Selections are made on a first-come, first-served basis.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|• For UG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 1 lakh (whichever is lesser)
|• For PG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 2 lakh (whichever is lesser)
|• For meritorious candidates with zero tuition fees and a
|o UG students will receive INR 50,000
|o PG students will receive INR 1 lakh
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/LGIGS2
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SDEF “Smt. Shyam Lata Garg” India Scholarships 2024-25
|Description:
|An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medical, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medical, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programs offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A scholarship amount of INR 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2500.
|A scholarship amount of INR 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2501 and 5,000.
|A scholarship amount of INR 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7500.
|A scholarship amount of INR 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7500.
|Additionally, a scholarship amount of INR 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SDEFSL1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Louis Dreyfus Agri-Scholars Program 2024-25
|Description:
|An initiative by Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited aimed at providing financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing undergraduate courses in agriculture.
|Eligibility:
|Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their Classes 10 and 12, with a combined annual family income of less than INR 8 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/DASPL1
|Scholarship Name 4:
|Western Digital Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
|A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.
|Eligibility:
|PWD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in Class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to ₹75,000 scholarship
|Last Date to Apply:
|27-11-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/WDSP1
|Scholarship Name 5:
|Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute. Applicants must have scored at least 65% marks in Class 12. Students must have an overall score of above 60% in their BDS to apply for MDS scholarship. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 8 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarship of INR 75,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/CKISSP3
|Scholarship Name 6:
|Nikon Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
|An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.
|Eligibility:
|Open for I+B51:H51ndian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than INR 6 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 1,00,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-10-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/NIKON12
