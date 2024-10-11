Scholarship Name 1: ‘LIFE’S GOOD’ Scholarship Program 2024

Description: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh. Selections are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prizes & Rewards: • For UG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 1 lakh (whichever is lesser)

• For PG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 2 lakh (whichever is lesser)

• For meritorious candidates with zero tuition fees and a

o UG students will receive INR 50,000

o PG students will receive INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/LGIGS2

Scholarship Name 2: SDEF “Smt. Shyam Lata Garg” India Scholarships 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medical, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medical, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programs offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship amount of INR 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2500.

A scholarship amount of INR 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2501 and 5,000.

A scholarship amount of INR 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7500.

A scholarship amount of INR 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7500.

Additionally, a scholarship amount of INR 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/SDEFSL1

Scholarship Name 3: Louis Dreyfus Agri-Scholars Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative by Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited aimed at providing financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing undergraduate courses in agriculture.

Eligibility: Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their Classes 10 and 12, with a combined annual family income of less than INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/DASPL1

Scholarship Name 4: Western Digital Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.

Eligibility: PWD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in Class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 scholarship

Last Date to Apply: 27-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/WDSP1

Scholarship Name 5: Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute. Applicants must have scored at least 65% marks in Class 12. Students must have an overall score of above 60% in their BDS to apply for MDS scholarship. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/CKISSP3

Scholarship Name 6: Nikon Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.

Eligibility: Open for I+B51:H51ndian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 20-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only