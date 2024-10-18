Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25

Description: An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education. This scholarship intends to support students at a juncture in their lives where they are deciding whether to continue pursuing higher education or enter the workforce. By offering financial assistance, it empowers them to make informed decisions about their future without the added burden of financial constraints.

Eligibility: • Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 30,000

Last Date to Apply: 14-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/BYPL5

Scholarship Name 2: DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2024-25

Description: A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalized groups.

Eligibility: • Women and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible.

• Female athletes aged between 13 to 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply.

• For students pursuing graduation, they must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.

• Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 (₹5,00,000 for sportspersons).

Prizes & Rewards: For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000

For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/DXCS4

Scholarship Name 3: SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024

Description: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of India’s largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their gross annual family income must be up to INR 6 lakh (Up to INR 3 lakh for Class 6-12 students).

Prizes & Rewards: • Classes 6 to 12: INR 15,000 each

• UG Students: Up to INR 50,000

• PG Students: Up to INR 70,000

• UG Students from IITs: Up to INR 2,00,000

• MBA Students from IIMs: Up to INR 7,50,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/SBIFS7

Scholarship Name 4: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility: • Open for meritorious girl students across India.

• Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

• Applicant’s annual family income must be less than INR 6,00,000.

• Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programs in the academic year 2024-25 in institutes of repute like NIRF/NAAC accredited for professional graduation degrees like Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Integrated LLB (5 Years), B.Sc. Nursing, B. Pharmacy, Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research in ISER, IISC (Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1.5 lakh* per year

* Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only