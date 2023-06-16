Scholarships for students

Scholarship Name 1: The Rhodes Scholarships for India 2023-24

Description: The Rhodes Scholarships for India 2023-24 is an initiative of the Rhodes Trust in partnership with the second-century founder of McCall MacBain Foundation (NGO), John Mccall Macbain O.C. for Indian postgraduate applicants to the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who hold a valid passport or equivalent proof of citizenship. The applicants must meet the specified age criteria and academic requirements. The applicants must have applied for a postgraduate course at the University of Oxford.

Prizes & Rewards: Fully-funded scholarship for full-time postgraduate study

Last Date to Apply: 01-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Coal India Limited EWS Scholarship 2023

Description: Coal India Limited EWS Scholarship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Coal India Limited to students who are pursuing UG degree in Engineering and Medical course. The main objective of this scholarship is to spread quality professional education among meritorious (BPL) students with merit to nurture successful careers.

Eligibility: Open for applicants who are 25 years of age as of the first of November of the current academic session. The candidates must be pursuing a full-time degree course in Engineering in Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Computer IT, Environment, Electronics and Tele Communications, Medical disciplines in IITs, NITs and such Engineering and Medical colleges recognized by the Central or State Government. They must belong to Below Poverty Line (BPL).

Prizes & Rewards: Total course fee for the entire period of the course

Last Date to Apply: 15-04-2024

Application mode: Via post only at - Chief General Manager (Welfare), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, 10, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001 Phone Number - (033)-22488099 Fax Number - (033)-22313875/22135778

Scholarship Name 3: Esri India M.Tech Scholarship Program 2023

Description: Esri India M.Tech Scholarship Program 2023 is an opportunity offered by Esri India* to students of Geoinformatics or a course that involves studying remote sensing, GIS, spatial modelling, spatial analysis, digital image processing for GIS and related subjects, for their respective students.

Eligibility: Open for Indian applicants who are 18 years of age. The applicants must be at the beginning of 2nd year of a postgraduate course [M.Tech./M.Sc.] in Geoinformatics or a course that involves remote sensing/GIS/spatial modeling/spatial analysis/digital image processing for GIS and related subjects.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1 lakh per student per year