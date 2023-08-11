Live
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
- From Classroom to Workplace: Enhancing Employability in Post-Independence India
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Alstom India Scholarship Program 2023-24
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Alstom India Scholarship Program 2023-24
|Description:
Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropout.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/AISDG4
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24
|Description:
Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not for profit organization set up by Mr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/ASPI1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023
|Description:
Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 85% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh). The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/KKGS2