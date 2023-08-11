  • Menu
Scholarships for Students

Alstom India Scholarship Program 2023-24


Scholarship Name 1:Alstom India Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:

Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropout.

Eligibility:
  • Students studying in any year of ITI/diploma, general graduation, or graduation (engineering) STEM courses for FY 2023-24 can apply.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester.
  • The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources.
  • Preference will be given to students residing in locations such as Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat).
  • Students pursuing graduation in STEM (any year) at any of the Alstom India specified institutions are also eligible to apply.
Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply:15-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/AISDG4

Scholarship Name 2:Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:

Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not for profit organization set up by Mr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.

Eligibility:
  • Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply.
  • Annual family income of the applicants should not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Last Date to Apply:10-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/ASPI1

Scholarship Name 3:Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023
Description:

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 85% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh). The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.

Eligibility:
  • Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.
  • Applicants must have scored more than 85% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.
  • Annual family income must be Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh) or less from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:

Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year
*Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply:30-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/KKGS2


