Scholarships for Students

Eligibility:

Students studying in any year of ITI/diploma, general graduation, or graduation (engineering) STEM courses for FY 2023-24 can apply.

Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester.

The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Preference will be given to students residing in locations such as Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat).

Students pursuing graduation in STEM (any year) at any of the Alstom India specified institutions are also eligible to apply.

