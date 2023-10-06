  • Menu
Scholarships for Students
Scholarships

Highlights

Scholarship Name 1:Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24Description:Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24 aims to support the undergraduate studies of...


Scholarship Name 1:

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24

Description:

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds from states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility:

  • Open only for young women from underprivileged backgrounds from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh
  • Have passed Class 10 from a local government school
  • Have passed Class 12 from a government school/junior college in the academic year 2022-23
  • Have enrolled in a full-time graduate programme beginning 2023-24

Note:

  • The duration of the full-time graduate course must be a minimum of 3 years.
  • Students showing a keen interest in pursuing their higher education in the fields of humanities, liberal arts and sciences, in addition to professional courses are strongly encouraged to apply.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 24,000 per year

Last Date to Apply:

15-10-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SWS6

Scholarship Name 2:

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Description:

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility:

  • Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.
  • Must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks
  • The annual household income should be up to INR 15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000)
  • Open for resident Indian citizens only. Aptitude test is mandatory.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply:

15-10-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/RFS8

Scholarship Name 3:

Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2023-24

Description:

Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2023-24 aims to support the education of meritorious and needy students who are pursuing engineering courses in computer science and related fields.

Eligibility:

  • Open for students who are pursuing engineering courses in fields such as Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science & Analytics.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examination.
  • Annual family income of applicants should not exceed ₹6 lakh from all sources.
  • Students studying or having domicile of the following cities are eligible to apply:
    • Nagpur
    • Pune
    • Chennai
    • Bengaluru

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to ₹50,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply:

22-10-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/INFO1


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

