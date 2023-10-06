Live
- Greenwood High student earns distinction in Global essay competition
- 'Something missing in remand order': HC seeks Delhi Police's reply on plea by NewsClick founder-editor
- Great Learning to Host Free Career Counseling Expo For Study Abroad Aspirants in India
- Resonance School students cleared IOQM and qualified to RMO 2023
- IIT Delhi achieves QKD for 380 km in standard telecom fiber
- Video of aarti in sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple posted
- Scientists unlock secrets of a sixth basic flavour
- GRAP implemented in Delhi NCR under Phase 1
- UP Shocker: Drunk youth urinates on elderly couple in train
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:
Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24
Description:
Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds from states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 24,000 per year
Last Date to Apply:
15-10-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:
Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24
Description:
The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree
Last Date to Apply:
15-10-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2023-24
Description:
Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2023-24 aims to support the education of meritorious and needy students who are pursuing engineering courses in computer science and related fields.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to ₹50,000 per year for 3 years
Last Date to Apply:
22-10-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
