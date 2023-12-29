Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program 2023

Description: Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles of Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students from low income families to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata are eligible to apply. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma, graduation or postgraduation in fields such as Nursing, UG medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, PG medical courses (any specialization), paramedical courses, ITI/diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. from government-recognized institutes. Must have scored at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examination. Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 5,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1,00,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 21-01-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: NGSF Internship Program 2024

Description: NGSF Internship Program 2024 is an internship opportunity offered by the Next Gen Scientists Foundation (NGO registered under the Trust Act of India 1882), for undergraduate and postgraduate students who wish to gain research experience in life sciences.

Eligibility: Open to Indian undergraduate students studying in their 2nd/3rd year (depending on program duration) and master's students in the 2nd/4th year of the integrated program. Applicants must be willing to work for 2 to 3 months in the lab of a principal investigator at another Indian institute.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to ₹6,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2023

Description: L'Oréal India provides educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science, from a recognized institute in India. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education & careers in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Female candidates who have passed Class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2022-23) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than INR 6 Lakhs.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to INR 2,50,000 in instalments, towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation in science

Last Date to Apply: 07-01-2024