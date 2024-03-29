Scholarships For Students

  • Menu
Education & Careers

The Sonny and Gita Mehta Scholarship for Writers 2024

The Sonny and Gita Mehta Scholarship for Writers 2024 is an opportunity offered by the University of East Anglia (UEA) to support aspiring writers from the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East or North Africa to enable them to undertake study in the Department of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing at UEA.

Open for Indian writers who are native of India and demonstrate outstanding creative writing potential.

A tuition fee of £28,500 and maintenance fees

01-05-2024

Online applications only

www.b4s.in/hans/SOIS6

ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024

ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.

Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.

A monthly stipend of ₹6,000 and a certificate of completion

01-10-2024

Online Applications Only

www.b4s.in/hans/ICRA1

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Program 2024

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Program 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to postgraduate students/research scholars. The objective of this program is to equip interested and motivated students with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand and engage in Trade Remedies Investigations and Trade Defence Measures.

Open for postgraduate students/research scholars from recognised universities/institutions.

A certificate of completion

Round The Year

via email or post: to the General Administration Section of DGTR

www.b4s.in/hans/DGCI1


