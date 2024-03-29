Live
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:The Sonny and Gita Mehta Scholarship for Writers 2024Description:The Sonny and Gita Mehta Scholarship for Writers 2024 is an...
Scholarship Name 1:
The Sonny and Gita Mehta Scholarship for Writers 2024
Description:
The Sonny and Gita Mehta Scholarship for Writers 2024 is an opportunity offered by the University of East Anglia (UEA) to support aspiring writers from the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East or North Africa to enable them to undertake study in the Department of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing at UEA.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian writers who are native of India and demonstrate outstanding creative writing potential.
Prizes & Rewards:
A tuition fee of £28,500 and maintenance fees
Last Date to Apply:
01-05-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024
Description:
ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.
Prizes & Rewards:
A monthly stipend of ₹6,000 and a certificate of completion
Last Date to Apply:
01-10-2024
Application mode:
Online Applications Only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Program 2024
Description:
Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Program 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to postgraduate students/research scholars. The objective of this program is to equip interested and motivated students with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand and engage in Trade Remedies Investigations and Trade Defence Measures.
Eligibility:
Open for postgraduate students/research scholars from recognised universities/institutions.
Prizes & Rewards:
A certificate of completion
Last Date to Apply:
Round The Year
Application mode:
via email or post: to the General Administration Section of DGTR
Short Url: