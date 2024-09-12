Live
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:
Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25
Description:
Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 24,000 per annum
Last Date to Apply:
23-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.
Scholarship Name 2:
Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25
Description:
The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree
Last Date to Apply:
06-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organization set up by Dr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.
Last Date to Apply:
20-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 4:
Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 1.5 lakh* per year
*Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation
Last Date to Apply:
30-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: