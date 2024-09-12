Scholarships for Students

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25

Description:

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility:

  • Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.
  • Applicants must have:
    • passed Class 10 from a local government school.
    • passed Class 12 from a government school or junior college in the academic year 2023-24. And
    • enrolled in a full-time graduate programme starting in 2024-25.

Note:

  • The full-time graduate course must have a minimum duration of 3 years.
  • Students with a strong interest in pursuing higher education in humanities, liberal arts, and sciences, are strongly encouraged to apply.
  • Priority will also be given to students from aspirational (backward) districts.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 24,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply:

23-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SWS7

Scholarship Name 2:

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25

Description:

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility:

  • Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time regular undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.
  • Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks
  • The annual household income should be up to INR 15,00,000 per year (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000)
  • Open for resident Indian citizens only. An aptitude test is mandatory.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply:

06-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/RFS11

Scholarship Name 3:

Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organization set up by Dr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.

Eligibility:

  • Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply.
  • Annual family income of the applicants should not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Last Date to Apply:

20-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/ASPI2

Scholarship Name 4:

Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility:

  • Open for meritorious girl students across India.
  • Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.
  • Applicant's annual family income must be less than INR 6,00,000.
  • Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programs in the academic year 2024-25 in institutes of repute like NIRF/NAAC accredited for professional graduation degrees like Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Integrated LLB (5 Years), B.Sc. Nursing, B. Pharmacy, Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research in ISER, IISC (Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 1.5 lakh* per year

*Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply:

30-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/KKGS3


