Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:

IDRBT Summer Internship Programme (ISIP) 2025

Description:

IDRBT Summer Internship Programme (ISIP) 2025 is provided by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). The internship offers graduate and postgraduate students an opportunity to carry out projects in technological field.

Eligibility:

Application is open to students enrolled in recognised post-graduate technology/management programs or four-year engineering degree course in reputed Indian institutions. Only those in their penultimate year of studies are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards:

A monthly stipend of ₹12,500.

Last Date to Apply:

15-04-2025

Application mode:

Via email: [email protected]

Scholarship Name 2:

Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships 2026-27

Description:

Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships 2026-27 is offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to outstanding Indian students. Candidates selected under this fellowship can pursue a Master's degree program in selected US colleges and universities in specified areas of study.

Eligibility:

Application is open to students with an equivalent of US Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks. Applicants should have completed a four-year Bachelor's/Master's degree or a full-time postgraduate diploma if the duration is of less than 4 years. At least 3 years of full-time (paid) professional work experience along with community service and leadership traits is desirable.

Prizes & Rewards:

Funding support for tuition and fees along with other benefits.

Last Date to Apply:

14-05-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3:

Flipkart Foundation Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector including the Kirana Stores which form a significant part. As part of our endeavour, the Flipkart Foundation is supporting a scholarship for children of Kirana Store Owners to make them future-ready. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programs.

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India.
  • One parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO).
  • Applicants must have scored at least 60% in their Class 12 exams.
  • The annual family income should not exceed INR 5 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Fixed scholarship of INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply:

16-04-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

All News

