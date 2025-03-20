  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Scholarships For Students

Scholarships For Students
x
Highlights

Scholarship Name 1:Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25: Phase-IIIDescription:Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial...


Scholarship Name 1:Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25: Phase-III
Description:Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out.
Eligibility:Students studying in any year of ITI/Diploma, general graduation, or professional graduation in STEM courses for FY 2024-25 can apply. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources. The scholarship is open to students studying in locations such as Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat) at specified colleges.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply:04-05-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/AISDG8
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/alstom-india-scholarship-for-iti-diploma-courses-2024-251741865483.png

Scholarship Name 2:South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award 2025
Description:South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award, 2025 is offered by the University of Nottingham. It aims to assist high-achieving international students from South Asia by covering a portion of their full-time Master's tuition fees at the university.
Eligibility:Open to residents of specific South Asian countries including India. Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes. They must hold an offer to pursue full-time Master’s program for the academic session 2025-26.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to £8,000 (approx. ₹8,51,016) towards tuition fees.
Last Date to Apply:14-05-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/SAPE1
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/south-asia-postgraduate-excellence-award-20251741865981.png

Scholarship Name 3:SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
Description:The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
Eligibility:Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:31-03-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/SBIFS12
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/sbif-asha-scholarship-program-for-overseas-education-2024-251739532940.png

Scholarship Name 4:TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge 2025-26 - 2nd Edition
Description:

An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.

Eligibility:

Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.

Prizes & Rewards:

Total prize money of ₹1.3 lakh and other benefits

Last Date to Apply:30-04-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/TGSC1
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/toefl-global-scholar-challenge-2025-26-2nd-edition1739166822.png

courtesy - buddy4study.com


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick