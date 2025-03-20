Live
- 7 Best TubeMate Alternatives: Video Downloader Apps
- AI will complement education, not replace it: Maharashtra minister
- India go down to Thailand in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup opener
- Kirsty Coventry becomes first female president of IOC
- Bikaner's nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number
- Subject is More Important than the Budget: Dr. TR Chandrashekar
- Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi engage in war of words over law and order in Bihar Legislative Council
- MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Inaugurates Purified Water Plant at Government Degree College
- Top MP3 MP4 Downloaders for Hassle-Free Downloads
- Task Force studying need to tweak Atomic Energy Act for bringing in private sector: Govt
Scholarships For Students
Highlights
Scholarship Name 1:Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25: Phase-IIIDescription:Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25: Phase-III
|Description:
|Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out.
|Eligibility:
|Students studying in any year of ITI/Diploma, general graduation, or professional graduation in STEM courses for FY 2024-25 can apply. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources. The scholarship is open to students studying in locations such as Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat) at specified colleges.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)
|Last Date to Apply:
|04-05-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/AISDG8
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 2:
|South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award 2025
|Description:
|South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award, 2025 is offered by the University of Nottingham. It aims to assist high-achieving international students from South Asia by covering a portion of their full-time Master's tuition fees at the university.
|Eligibility:
|Open to residents of specific South Asian countries including India. Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes. They must hold an offer to pursue full-time Master’s program for the academic session 2025-26.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to £8,000 (approx. ₹8,51,016) towards tuition fees.
|Last Date to Apply:
|14-05-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/SAPE1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 3:
|SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
|Description:
|The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
|Eligibility:
|Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/SBIFS12
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 4:
|TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge 2025-26 - 2nd Edition
|Description:
An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.
|Eligibility:
Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Total prize money of ₹1.3 lakh and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/TGSC1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
courtesy - buddy4study.com
Next Story